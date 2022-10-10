Australia stocks fall more than 1%; Japan, South Korea markets closed

A man looks at an electronic board displaying stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. on March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Australia stocks fell more than 1% on Monday morning on a quiet day in the region, with a few major markets closed.

The S&P/ASX 200 was 1.47% lower in early trade.

Markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are closed for holidays Monday. Mainland China markets will return to trade after the Golden Week holiday.