CNBC Pro

Goldman says these 'cheap' global stocks are set to win in the short and long-term

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Goldman Sachs Stock Picks

Goldman's basket tracking hedge funds is on track for its best return ever — Here's what's in it
CNBC ProGoldman's basket tracking hedge funds is on track for its best return ever — Here's what's in it
Yun Li
Goldman has a list of 2021 turnaround plays topped by Las Vegas Sands
CNBC ProGoldman has a list of 2021 turnaround plays topped by Las Vegas Sands
Maggie Fitzgerald
Goldman expects an 18% return for Asia-Pacific stocks in 2021 — here are the bank's investment ideas
CNBC ProGoldman expects an 18% return for Asia-Pacific stocks in 2021 — here are the bank's investment ideas
Yen Nee Lee
Read More