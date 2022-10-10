‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months

Dimon said in June that he was preparing the bank for an economic "hurricane" caused by the Federal Reserve and Russia's war in Ukraine.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday warned that a "very, very serious" mix of headwinds was likely to tip both the U.S. and global economy into recession by the middle of next year.

Dimon, chief executive of the largest bank in the U.S., said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared with the 2008 global financial crisis.

"But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in the future — and this is serious stuff," Dimon told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum on Monday at the JPM Techstars conference in London.

Among the indicators ringing alarm bells, Dimon cited the impact of runaway inflation, interest rates going up more than expected, the unknown effects of quantitative easing and Russia's war in Ukraine.

"These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the U.S. and the world — I mean, Europe is already in recession — and they're likely to put the U.S. in some kind of recession six to nine months from now," Dimon said.

His comments come at a time of growing concern about the prospect of an economic recession as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks raise interest rates to combat soaring inflation.

Speaking to CNBC last month, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said he's feeling apprehensive about the U.S. central bank going too far, too fast in its bid to tackle high inflation rates.