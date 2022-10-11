Amazon's 'Prime Early Access Sale' is on — here are the best deals to shop now

Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" is underway.

Look for significant discounts on Amazon devices, such as the Kindle, Echo and Fire TV streamer, and its private-label clothing, according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com.

As part of the sale, the Fire 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa is 80% off and some Echo devices are discounted by 55%, according to Amazon.

More from Personal Finance:

32% of Americans are struggling to pay their bills

Consumers prioritize Netflix, Amazon Prime over groceries, gas

Nearly half of Americans make this mistake with credit cards

Beyond Amazon's own brands, other deals include half off earbuds, speakers and headphones from Sony and Bose, 50% off Hasbro toys, some laptops from Dell and HP marked down 35%, Solo Stove fire pits for 30% off, 30% off Hydro Flask water bottles and 15% off Peloton bikes. CNBC's Select has a full roundup of best early Amazon Prime Day deals.

Unlike July's Prime Day, Amazon is featuring more gift suggestions this month — with more deals on well-known brands, such as Lego, Barbie and Sony — rather than household goods.

"They will try to hit all of the big holiday gifts: home decor, apparel, name brand accessories and toys, toys, toys," said Casey Runyan, managing editor at online discount marketplace Brad's Deals.

"The summer Prime Day was very toothpaste; that's not the same as buying that great kitchen appliance or hot toy," Runyan added.

Even the Amazon coat is back and marked down 30%.