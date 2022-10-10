4 simple ways to save on your October Amazon Prime Day purchases

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, also referred to as the 'October Prime Day,' is happening this week on Oct. 11th and 12th. The 48-hour event will have thousands of products discounted exclusively for Amazon Prime members, giving consumers the chance to get a head start on their upcoming holiday shopping. But how can you save even more on your purchases? Select details a few simple ways to ensure you're getting the lowest price possible on your purchases.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

1. Use the right credit card

There are a number of credit cards that can help you earn bonus rewards on Amazon purchases. Some cards also offer other perks like extended warranties and 0% intro APR periods. Just ensure that your purchases are also aligned with your budget as any rewards you earn from any credit card will be negated if you need to pay late fees or high interest rate charges. If you plan on taking advantage of this week's sale, consider applying for one of these top credit cards for shopping on Amazon:

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Amazon Prime Store Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 5% back on Amazon.com

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR Pay no interest on all Amazon purchases of $150 or more if the entire purchase amount is paid in full within 6, 12 or 24 months

Regular APR 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee Not applicable See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

High 5% back at Amazon.com

Various promotional financing offers Cons Deferred interest means you have to pay all interest you incurred during the intro period if you don’t pay your balance in full before it ends

Prime membership is required

The 5% back only applies to Amazon.com purchases

This card can only be used at Amazon Learn More View More

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus For a limited time, earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 16.99% - 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 2% cash back on all eligible purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443

$443 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,213 Learn More View More

2. Use your credit card rewards

Several credit card rewards programs offer the ability to redeem your rewards for Amazon purchases. So if you've been earning credit card rewards, consider looking into your rewards program to see if you can redeem them for your upcoming Amazon order. For example, several American Express cards like the Platinum Card® from American Express earn Membership Rewards® Points which can be redeemed directly with the online retailer. Terms apply. Note that redeeming credit card rewards for Amazon purchases typically isn't the best value. For example, Membership Rewards points are worth around $0.007 when you redeem them on Amazon.com, but can be worth a cent or more when redeemed for travel or gift cards. However, there are frequent promotions where you can score discounts for redeeming points. Targeted American Express cardholders can currently save up to 50% on Amazon (up to $60) by redeeming at least one Membership Reward point.

3. Price match to other stores

If you wish to buy a product from another retailer — for example, if you don't have a Prime membership — you can use this Amazon sale to your advantage. Several big-box retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Office Depot, Joann's, BuyBuyBaby.com, JCPenney's, Staples and more will honor prices available on Amazon. However, each store has its own terms as to what they will and will not honor, so it's advised to call ahead or check online to verify how each retailer's policy works. For example, Target will not match Amazon's lightning deals.

4. Get Amazon Prime for free

This week's Prime event is only for Prime members. However, you don't need to be left out if you don't currently pay for an Amazon Prime membership. You can get Amazon Prime for free for 30 days by signing up here. Alternatively, thanks to Amazon Household, you can share the Prime membership access that your friend or family member already pays for to get access to the sale. And this may be worth considering since the price of Amazon Prime membership went up earlier this year.

Bottom line

Amazon Prime continues to deliver solid value to members and gives even more savings to members with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offering. However, before sales tempt you to spend more money, be sure that you're making efficient purchases that don't exceed your spending capabilities. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication; if you purchase something through Select links, we may earn a commission.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.