Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed as investors weigh economic risks

Pedestrians cross a street in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operated by Japan Exchange Group, in Tokyo, Japan.

Shares in Asia-Pacific are poised to trade mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh the impact of monetary policy and economic uncertainty.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,685 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,650 — lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,116.11 on Friday.

Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia markets were closed on Monday and return to trade Tuesday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.43% higher.

"Equities continue to sell off as the impact of tighter monetary policy spooks investors," ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note Tuesday.