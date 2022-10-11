CNBC Pro

Atlantic Equities downgrades Meta on concerns of shrinking revenue growth, rising costs

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Morgan Stanley downgrades pandemic darling Zoom Video as headwinds pile up
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades pandemic darling Zoom Video as headwinds pile up
Alex Harringan hour ago
Buy Warner Music Group as it will fare better than other streamers during a recession, Goldman says
CNBC ProBuy Warner Music Group as it will fare better than other streamers during a recession, Goldman says
Alex Harring2 hours ago
Chipotle is courting young consumers through TikTok. Bernstein says it could result in 35% upside
CNBC ProChipotle is courting young consumers through TikTok. Bernstein says it could result in 35% upside
Alex Harringan hour ago
Read More