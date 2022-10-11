Auto giant Stellantis looks to Australian materials, including nickel, for its EVs

In this article STLA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

This image, from July 2021, shows a Citroen e-C4 electric vehicle on display at a showroom in Paris, France. Citroen is a brand of Stellantis, one of the world's biggest automakers. Benjamin Girette | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stellantis is turning to Australia as it looks to procure the materials needed for its electric vehicle strategy in the years ahead. On Monday, the automaker said a non-binding memorandum of understanding related to the "future sale of quantities of battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products" had been signed with Sydney-listed GME Resources Limited . According to Stellantis, the MoU is centered around materials sourced from the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project, which has been earmarked for development in Western Australia. In a statement, the firm described NiWest as an operation that would produce around 90,000 tons of "battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate" for the EV market each year. Stellantis said that, so far, over 30 million Australian dollars (around $18.95 million) had been "invested into drilling, metallurgical test work and development studies." A definitive feasibility study for the project is due to begin this month.

In its statement Monday, Stellantis — whose brands include Fiat, Chrysler and Citroen — referenced its goal of all passenger sales in Europe being battery electric by the year 2030. In the U.S., it wants a "50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix" within the same timeframe. "Securing the raw material sources and battery supply will strengthen Stellantis' value chain for electric vehicle battery production," Maxime Picat, chief purchasing and supply chain officer at Stellantis, said. Stellantis' electric vehicle plans put it in competition with firms such as Elon Musk's Tesla as well as companies like Volkswagen , Ford and GM . According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time high this year. The sector's expansion and other factors are creating pressure points when it comes to the supply of the batteries crucial for EVs. "The rapid increase in EV sales during the pandemic has tested the resilience of battery supply chains, and Russia's war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the challenge," the IEA notes, adding that prices of materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel "have surged." "In May 2022, lithium prices were over seven times higher than at the start of 2021," it adds. "Unprecedented battery demand and a lack of structural investment in new supply capacity are key factors."