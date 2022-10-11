UK bond market moves are dramatic, confusing, and analysts think it may get worse

LONDON — U.K. bonds sold off again this week, pushing yields to their highest level since before the Bank of England's historic intervention to avert a pension fund collapse late last month.

Monday's sharpest moves were concentrated in the index-linked gilt market — illiquid bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.

The scale of the rise in bond yields — which move inversely to prices — prompted the Bank to expand its emergency bond purchase program on Tuesday to include index-linked gilts until the deadline on Friday. In a statement, the Bank said dysfunction in the index-linked gilt market posed a "material risk to U.K. financial stability."

The Bank's initial temporary rescue measures on Sep. 28 were launched after warnings from liability driven investment (LDI) funds that they faced imminent collapse as a result of the capitulation in long-dated U.K. government bond prices.

Yields cooled modestly after Tuesday's expansion to the purchase program to capture index-linked gilts, which followed a decision Monday to increase the daily limit for gilt purchases, but remained near levels seen before the Bank's first intervention.

Analysts broadly expect volatility to continue in the coming weeks, at least until Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng's make-or-break fiscal policy announcements on Oct. 31. Kwarteng announced on Monday that the medium-term fiscal plan would be brought forward three weeks from its scheduled date as the Treasury looks to assuage market fears.

Kwarteng's initial "mini-budget" announcement on Sep. 23 sent markets into turmoil and was widely criticized for its swathe of debt-funded tax cuts aimed at high earners and corporations, with the government claiming that its plan would drive economic growth.

Yields heading 'in one direction only'

Also on Oct. 31, the Bank of England plans to begin its delayed sale of gilts as part of a wider quantitative tightening effort and unwinding of pandemic-era monetary stimulus. The Monetary Policy Committee will not meet again until Nov. 3, after the scheduled recommencement of gilt sales.

Several strategists have attributed the lingering skittishness in bond markets, despite the Bank's efforts, to the limited timescale of its intervention and the prospect of gilt sales beginning again. Others have pointed to uncertainty over whether the government can re-establish credibility with its fiscal policy projections at the end of the month.

Stuart Cole, head macro economist at brokerage Equiti Capital, said the sequence of announcements from the Bank of England since its initial intervention may suggest that it is starting to "lose control" of the gilt market.