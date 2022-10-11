Free weekly credit reports are available through the end of 2023. Why you may want to check yours now

Your credit score can make or break your ability to open a credit card or buy a new car or home at attractive interest rates.

To boost your score, you need to know where you need to improve.

Keeping tabs on your credit report — which outlines your debts, bill payment history and other financial information — can help you do that.

The three major credit reporting agencies — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — recently extended the availability of free weekly credit reports to consumers through the end of 2023. By law, consumers are entitled to one every 12 months from each agency, but that during the pandemic, the companies expanded access to weekly free checks.

The reports are available at the Annual Credit Report website.

"We always recommend once a year, at least, to always check your credit report at annualcredit report.com," said Trent Graham, program performance and quality assurance specialist at GreenPath Financial Wellness, a non-profit providing free debt counseling services.

While the free credit report you'll get won't show your credit score, it can offer clues in terms of how to boost that number. You can access your credit score by paying for it from one of the three credit reporting agencies, or access it for free from your credit card company if it offers the perk.

In terms of credit scores, anything in the 700 range or above is generally "pretty good," Graham said. The closer your score gets to the high 700s or 800s — approaching popular scoring models' perfect score of 850 — the better off you'll be, he said.

The national average credit score recently reached an all-time high of 716, according to FICO.

Your credit score may vary slightly by provider.