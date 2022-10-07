These are the 10 states where renters are most behind on payments — and high-cost California didn't make the list

South Dakota has the highest percentage of renters behind on payments, at 26%, according to a new study. Pictured, Mount Rushmore National Monument.

Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban.

Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report from MyEListing.com, a commercial real estate website.

South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling the most with payments, the report found, based on an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, and Americans ages 40 to 54 are having the most difficulty.

Despite signs the market is cooling off, families still paid 12.6% more for single-family rentals in July compared to the year-earlier month, a recent report from CoreLogic found.

These inflated costs, along with higher day-to-day expenses, have strained many Americans' budgets, with 20% or more renters behind on payments in some states, according to the MyEListing.com report.

Here's where renters are facing the biggest difficulties: