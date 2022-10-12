Biden says he doesn't think there will be a recession, if so it will be 'very slight'

US President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the Volvo Group powertrain manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

President Joe Biden said he doesn't believe there will be a recession in the near future and if there is, he expects it to be a "slight" economic dip.

"Every six months they say this. Every six months, they look down the next six months and say what's going to happen," Biden said in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN that was aired Tuesday, referring to recent economic projections by major U.S. banks.

"It hadn't happened yet. It hadn't... I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is, we'll move down slightly."

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday warned of the likelihood of a recession in six to nine months.