CNBC Pro

Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney says tech earnings won't be as bad as feared, and names his top three mega-cap picks

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Bill Nygren is looking to stocks with 'unsustainably low' price-earnings ratios. Here are his picks
CNBC ProBill Nygren is looking to stocks with 'unsustainably low' price-earnings ratios. Here are his picks
Alex Harring29 min ago
Here's when Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson sees a 'true Fed pivot' coming
CNBC ProHere's when Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson sees a 'true Fed pivot' coming
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Chart analyst Katie Stockton says short Tesla, sees a 'topping formation'
CNBC ProChart analyst Katie Stockton says short Tesla, sees a 'topping formation'
Alex Harring6 hours ago
Read More