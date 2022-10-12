New Zealand plans to tax emissions from livestock burps and dung

Cattle photographed in New Zealand. Agriculture plays a major role in New Zealand's economy, especially when it comes to exports. David Clapp | Stone | Getty Images

New Zealand plans to tax agricultural emissions — including those related to the burps, urine and dung from livestock like cows and sheep — in a move its government hopes will help the country meet climate change goals. The aim is for the "agricultural emissions-pricing system" to come into force in 2025. A consultation looking at how levies are set, transition assistance and sequestration — which the document defines as "the process of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere" — was launched this week, and will run until Nov. 18. The government said revenue from the levy would be "recycled back into [the] agriculture sector through new technology, research and incentive payments to farmers." The idea of introducing such a system by the middle of this decade was contained within an emissions reduction plan published in May 2022, as well as a recommendation published in June by the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership.

In a statement Tuesday, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed the plans. "This is an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future and delivers on our promise to price agriculture emissions from 2025," she said. "No other country in the world has yet developed a system for pricing and reducing agricultural emissions, so our farmers are set to benefit from being first movers," Ardern went on to say. Agriculture plays a major role in New Zealand's economy, including exports, but it accounts for a considerable chunk of the country's emissions. In the consultation document, authorities said greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture — carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane — were responsible for more than half of New Zealand's gross emissions. According to the document, carbon dioxide stems from urea, while nitrous oxide comes from livestock dung and urine. Methane is emitted through belching and, to a lesser extent, gas.