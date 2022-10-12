CNBC Pro

UBS upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line to buy, says shares can rally nearly 30% as bookings improve

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Avoid this space stock poised to fall nearly 30% from here, Credit Suisse says
CNBC ProAvoid this space stock poised to fall nearly 30% from here, Credit Suisse says
Samantha Subin34 min ago
Walmart+ could be worth $45 billion as estimated subscriber base grows, Morgan Stanley says
CNBC ProWalmart+ could be worth $45 billion as estimated subscriber base grows, Morgan Stanley says
Alex Harring
Roblox's limited user base could mean more than 40% downside, Barclays says
CNBC ProRoblox's limited user base could mean more than 40% downside, Barclays says
Alex Harring
Read More