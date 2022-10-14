CNBC Pro

Could the British pound hit parity with the dollar? Here's what the bulls and bears say

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Don’t let the volatility 'scare you out of stocks’: Market veteran reveals what to buy right now
CNBC ProDon’t let the volatility 'scare you out of stocks’: Market veteran reveals what to buy right now
Zavier Ong
Stocks in this key market are outperforming the S&P 500 — and it's not where you might expect
CNBC ProStocks in this key market are outperforming the S&P 500 — and it's not where you might expect
Zavier Ong
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:36
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Read More