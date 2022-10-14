Sony and Honda plan to start U.S. deliveries of their electric vehicle in 2026

Yasuhide Mizuno, the chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 13, 2022.

The Sony -Honda joint venture focused on electric vehicles plans to begin deliveries to the United States and Japan in 2026.

Sony Honda Mobility, as it's known, aims to start taking pre-orders for its vehicle in the first half of 2025, and hopes to start sales before the end of that year. "For sales, SHM plans to focus on online sales," a statement released Thursday said.

U.S. deliveries are slated to start in the spring of 2026, with deliveries to the Japanese market happening in the latter half of the same year.

SHM said it was aiming to develop a "Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions and to enable Level 2+ driver assistance in even more situations such as urban driving."

Five levels of driving automation have been defined by SAE International, an association made up of technical experts and engineers. On its website, the SAE refers to Level 2 as providing "Partial Driving Automation."