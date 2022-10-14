CNBC Pro

The case for a 'powerful rally' in the stock market is building, MKM Partners says

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro News and Analysis

Don’t let the volatility 'scare you out of stocks’: Market veteran reveals what to buy right now
CNBC ProDon’t let the volatility 'scare you out of stocks’: Market veteran reveals what to buy right now
Zavier Ong4 hours ago
Stocks in this key market are outperforming the S&P 500 — and it's not where you might expect
CNBC ProStocks in this key market are outperforming the S&P 500 — and it's not where you might expect
Zavier Ong4 hours ago
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso6 hours ago
Read More