UK's Royal Mail reveals plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer

A Royal Mail Group postal worker on his delivery round in Manchester, U.K.

Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K.

"We will be starting the process of consulting on rightsizing the business in response to the impact of industrial action, delays in delivering agreed productivity improvements and lower parcel volumes," Royal Mail parent company IDS said in a release.

"Based on current estimates, c.5,000-6,000 redundancies may be required by end of August 2023."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.