Explosions hit central Kyiv amid kamikaze drone strikes; heavy fighting rages in two hot spots in eastern Ukraine

Residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been damaged after drone attacks on a central district, according to the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko and a senior government official.

"As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged," Klitschko said on Telegram.

He said medics are on the ground and that more details around the number of casualties is being clarified.

Russia has stepped up its use of attacks carried out by explosive-carrying drones in recent weeks, with various targets hit in Ukraine, particularly energy infrastructure.

Heavy fighting is taking place in the eastern region of Donbas in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, with Ukraine's military stating that Russian forces were on the offensive around Bakhmut.

The town is a key target for Russia's forces who are seeking to make and cement territorial gains in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas, particularly after having to retreat from other settlements to the north, around Kharkiv.