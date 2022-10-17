LIVE UPDATES
Explosions hit central Kyiv amid kamikaze drone strikes; heavy fighting rages in two hot spots in eastern Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been damaged after drone attacks on a central district, according to the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko and a senior government official.
"As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged," Klitschko said on Telegram.
He said medics are on the ground and that more details around the number of casualties is being clarified.
Russia has stepped up its use of attacks carried out by explosive-carrying drones in recent weeks, with various targets hit in Ukraine, particularly energy infrastructure.
Heavy fighting is taking place in the eastern region of Donbas in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, with Ukraine's military stating that Russian forces were on the offensive around Bakhmut.
The town is a key target for Russia's forces who are seeking to make and cement territorial gains in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas, particularly after having to retreat from other settlements to the north, around Kharkiv.
Dramatic images of drone attacks on Kyiv
Dramatic images of drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are being published by Getty Images, showing a so-called "kamikaze" drone targeting a location in the city .
Other images showed city officials trying to shoot down the explosive-carrying weapons.
Other images showed an explosion in the city this morning and first responders arriving at the scene of another blast.
— Holly Ellyatt
Heavy fighting hits Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine
"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."
Bakhmut is a key target for Russia's forces who are seeking to make and cement territorial gains in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas, particularly after having to retreat from other settlements to the north, around Kharkiv. Bakhmut is strategically important and sits on a main road leading to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
Zelenskyy said while the situation on the front line has not changed significantly over the last day, the fighting in Bakhmut and Soledar — which lies just north of Bakhmut — was intense, with Russian forces throwing "everyone they could against our forces," including criminals and mercenaries, he said.
In its latest military update, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Twitter Monday that "the enemy is trying to go on the offensive in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions." Avdiivka lies just to the north of Donetsk city.
"The opponent is trying to hold the temporarily occupied territories, focusing efforts on attempts to contain the Defense Forces actions in individual directions, while trying to lead offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions," the update on Facebook said.
"The enemy shells the Ukrainian positions along the entire contact line, reinforces its defensive positions and lines in certain directions, conducts aerial reconnaissance, hits critical infrastructure and civilian houses, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of war," it added.
Last Friday, Britain's Ministry of Defense noted that Russian-backed forces had made tactical advances over several days toward the center of Bakhmut. Private military company Wagner Group "likely remains" heavily involved in the Bakhmut fighting, the ministry said in an intelligence update.
— Holly Ellyatt
Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones, casualty numbers still unknown
— Holly Ellyatt