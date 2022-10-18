Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges troops to take more prisoners; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13

Ukrainian youth activists protest at the Iranian embassy over the use of "Kamikaze" drones after an attack early this morning on Oct. 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned a new Russian drone strike, calling on international allies to help Kyiv strengthen its air defense systems after a day of drone attacks on cities in which at least four people are known to have died.

Zelenskyy also urged Ukrainian troops to take more Russian prisoners, saying this would make it easier to free those held by Russia.

His comments came shortly after Kyiv and Moscow carried out the largest prisoner swap of the war to date.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian health official reportedly said 13 people have died as a result of a military aircraft crash into a residential building in the southern Russian town of Yeysk.