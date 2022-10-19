Russian commander admits military situation is 'tense' in Ukraine; Zelensyy says Kremlin is politically bankrupt

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine has acknowledged that the military situation in the country is difficult, particularly around the southern Kherson region.



"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin told reporters Tuesday, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

"Further actions and plans regarding the city of Kherson will depend on the developing military-tactical situation, which is not easy. We will act consciously, in a timely manner, without ruling out difficult decisions."

Russia still describes its invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation" and says its aim is to "liberate" the Donbas in eastern Ukraine although it claims to have annexed four partially occupied regions — two in the east that make up the Donbas and two regions in the south, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — a move Ukraine and its international allies have condemned.

There are reports that Ukraine's forces are trying to reclaim Kherson before winter kicks in, with a counteroffensive there continuing. Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed deputy administrator of the Kherson region, said on Telegram late on Tuesday that "in the very near future, the battle for Kherson will begin" but denied yesterday that there were any "large-scale offensives."

