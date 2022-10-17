Student loan forgiveness application officially launches, putting relief in sight for 40 million Americans

Student loan borrowers gather near The White House to tell President Biden to cancel student debt on May 12, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The U.S. Department of Education has launched its official application for student loan forgiveness, meaning tens of millions of Americans can now request the financial relief.

The launch follows a short beta test, during which time the Department of Education offered on and off access to the form while it tested the site. Borrowers could apply for forgiveness in those windows when the portal was open.

More than 8 million people applied for relief over the weekend, said President Joe Biden on Monday during a speech at the White House.

"Today I'm announcing how millions of people, working class folks, can apply to get this relief," Biden said.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's the inflation breakdown for September 2022 — in one chart

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 8.7% in 2023

4 ways to save on groceries as food prices rise

The president announced in August that most federal student loan borrowers will be eligible for some forgiveness: up to $10,000 if they didn't receive a Pell Grant, which is a type of aid available to low-income undergraduate students, and up to $20,000 if they did.

More than 40 million Americans are in debt for their education, owing a cumulative $1.7 trillion, a balance that far exceeds outstanding credit card or auto debt. Skyrocketing higher education costs coupled with stagnant wages have caused the amount of student debt people graduate with to soar. Today the average balance is more than $30,000, up from $12,000 in 1980.