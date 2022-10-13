FA Playbook
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 8.7% in 2023, highest increase in 40 years
Key Points
- Social Security beneficiaries can expect an 8.7% boost to benefits in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced on Thursday.
- The increase tops the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, which at the time was the highest in four decades.
Azmanjaka | E+ | Getty Images
Amid record high inflation, Social Security beneficiaries will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits in 2023, the highest increase in 40 years.
The Social Security Administration announced the change on Thursday, which will result in a benefit increase of more than $140 more per month on average starting in January.
The 8.7% bump to benefits tops the 5.9% increase beneficiaries saw in 2022, which at the time was the highest in four decades.
The last time a higher cost-of-living adjustment was announced was in 1981, when the increase was 11.2%.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.