Social Security's cost-of-living increase for 2023 would be largest in 40 years. Here's what that means for benefits

Retirees who are confronting higher prices due to record high inflation may get some welcome news this week when the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment for 2023.

The bump to benefits is slated to be announced on Thursday along with new consumer price index data for the month of September.

The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan senior group, estimated last month that the COLA could be 8.7% next year. That would make it the highest increase in decades, topping this year's 5.9% annual cost-of-living adjustment, which was the largest in about 40 years.

"These are just estimates," which means the official change for 2023 could come in higher or lower, said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League.

The group has been estimating how the COLA will shape up each month as new CPI data is released.

The Senior Citizens Leagues' estimate pointed to a higher 10.5% bump to benefits next year based on June data. However, the estimate fell to 9.6% the following month and 8.7% based on most recent August data.

The estimates are based on a subset of the CPI data known as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. The Social Security Administration uses that measurement to determine the COLA each year.

The annual COLA applies to both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits. The Social Security Administration determines the annual adjustment by calculating the percentage change in the CPI-W from the third quarter of the previous year to the third quarter of the current year.