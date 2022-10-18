Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street's jump; yen hovers near 149-levels

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's rally overnight.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.46% and the Topix added 1.23%. Japan's yen touched 149.08 against the dollar and was last trading near 148.90.

South Korea's Kospi was 1.13% higher and the Kosdaq was 2.16% up. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.46%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.27%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to release its meeting minutes for its October meeting.

China was due to report gross domestic product data, but has delayed that and a slew of economic releases for the third quarter, according to an updated calendar posted on the National Bureau of Statistics' website. The unusual move comes as the Communist Party of China holds its 20th National Congress.