Warren Buffett-backed BYD pops more than 5% after Chinese EV maker forecasts surging profits

Warren Buffett-backed BYD said it expects a more than 300% jump in third-quarter profit. Despite headwinds including a resurgence of Covid in China, rising material costs and a slowing economy, BYD has remained fairly resilient.

Shares of Chinese electric carmaker BYD rose Tuesday after the company forecast a huge jump in profit for the third quarter.

Late Monday, the Warren Buffett-backed firm said net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 is estimated to be between 5.5 billion yuan to 5.9 billion yuan ($764.5 million to $820 million), a rise of 333.6% to 365.11% versus the same period last year.

BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares were 5.6% higher in afternoon trade.

"In the third quarter of 2022, despite the complex and severe economic situation, the spread of the pandemic, extreme high temperature weather, high commodity prices and other unfavorable factors, the new energy vehicle industry continued to accelerate its upward trend," BYD said in a statement.

The company said sales volume of its new energy vehicles, which include electric cars, "continued to reach record highs" helping boost market share and "driving significant improvement in earnings and effectively relieving the pressure on earnings brought by the rising prices of upstream raw materials."