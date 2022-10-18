Facebook parent Meta admits defeat after $400 million Giphy deal blocked by UK regulators

Meta , the owner of Facebook, admitted defeat Tuesday after U.K. competition regulators issued a final verdict ordering the company to sell its animated image-making unit Giphy.

Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in the social media and display advertising market, the Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer."

"We are disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as the final word on the matter," a Meta spokesperson told CNBC by email.

"We will work closely with the CMA on divesting GIPHY. We are grateful to the GIPHY team during this uncertain time for their business, and wish them every success. We will continue to evaluate opportunities - including through acquisition - to bring innovation and choice to more people in the UK and around the world."

The $400 million acquisition of Giphy was hardly one of the social media giant's biggest. It has spent far greater sums on earlier deals, including the $1 billion acquisition of photo-sharing app Instagram and $19 billion buyout of encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp.

But the CMA took issues with the takeover, specifically with the prospect of Giphy relinquishing its own ambitions in digital advertising. The watchdog said this effectively "removed Giphy as a potential challenger in the UK display advertising market."

The CMA is seeking to become a greater force in the battle among global regulators to rein in Big Tech companies. Alongside the European Commission, it has several ongoing high-profile investigations into the likes of Meta, Google and Apple, and wants powers from the government to levy bigger fines against tech giants over breaches of competition law.

