CNBC Pro

Recession or not, investments in this sector have shown resilience in tough times

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Deep Dives

Holiday bargains will dent retail profits. How investors can avoid taking a beating
CNBC ProHoliday bargains will dent retail profits. How investors can avoid taking a beating
Samantha Subin
Rising rates and volatile markets: A guide to keeping your investments on course in the fourth quarter
CNBC ProRising rates and volatile markets: A guide to keeping your investments on course in the fourth quarter
Christina Cheddar Berk
The fourth quarter starts now, and it's not looking good for the economy
CNBC ProThe fourth quarter starts now, and it's not looking good for the economy
Jeff Cox
Read More