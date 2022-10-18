Your ‘personal inflation rate’ varies by where you live, among other factors

There's no question that persistently high inflation is pinching household budgets across the nation.

Yet, depending on variables such as location and spending patterns, your personal rate of inflation could be better or worse than the national average. In September, prices overall were 8.2% higher than they were a year earlier, as measured by the consumer price index, or CPI.

"Once you get into a high inflation environment, the difference in impact among individuals can be quite remarkable," said Brian Bethune, an economist and professor at Boston College.

More from Personal Finance:

How households are preparing for possible recession

These colleges are promising zero student loans

Here's the latest inflation breakdown — in one chart

Take location, for instance. Some metro areas in the U.S. come with an overall inflation rate that's worse than the average, according to research from personal finance website WalletHub, which used data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics to compile its study.

In the Tampa, Florida, area, prices in September were 10.5% higher than they were a year earlier, the research shows. And in Phoenix, the rate of yearly inflation in August was 13%. (There's a lag in reported data from some metro areas.)