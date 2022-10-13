Delaying big purchases, reducing debt: 76% of adults are making lifestyle changes to prepare for a potential recession

Tetra Images | Tetra images | Getty Images

The first part of that calculation is already true: The economy contracted in both the first and second quarters of this year by 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. (An estimate for the third quarter will be released Oct. 27). However, the job market remains tight. The unemployment rate is a low 3.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And currently there are 1.7 open jobs for every available worker.

Inflation remains stubbornly high

At the same time, persistently high inflation — 8.2% over the last year — is pinching household budgets and causing the Federal Reserve to continue increasing interest rates. The general idea is that by making the cost of borrowing money more expensive, spending is reduced, which in turn will slow consumer demand and ease inflationary pressure. However, that also can translate into job and/or income loss — which generally is the primary pain point for households in a recession. "If we do go into a recession, it doesn't mean it will be bad or last long," said certified financial planner David Mendels, director of planning at Creative Financial Concepts in New York. "And it doesn't mean you're going to lose your job — or if you do, it doesn't mean you won't get another."

Having emergency savings is key

At the same time, he said, having a financial cushion in case of job loss is always a good idea regardless of what's going on in the broader economy. "Six months to a year's worth of income is what you should have in savings anyway," Mendels said. "Bad things happen even when there's not a recession." Keep in mind that while your emergency funds generally should be in a cash account, rising interest rates mean you may be able to find a better return on your money than you're currently getting, depending on where you keep it, said Kathryn Hauer, a CFP with Wilson David Investment Advisors in Aiken, South Carolina.

