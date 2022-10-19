Globally critical chip firm ASML jumps 6% after earnings; sees limited impact from U.S. China curbs

Dutch firm ASML makes one of the most important pieces of machinery required to manufacture the most advanced chips in the world. U.S. chip curbs have left companies, including ASML, scrambling to figure out what the rules mean in practice.

Shares of ASML , one of the world's most important firms in the semiconductor supply chain, jumped 6% on Wednesday after reporting strong earnings that bucked the trend of a slowdown in the chip industry.

The Dutch company also said that the latest export curbs on high-end chips to China would have a "limited" impact on its business.

ASML does not make chips. Instead, it sells $200 million extreme ultraviolet lithography machines to semiconductor manufacturers like Taiwan's TSMC , which are required to make the most advanced chips. It is the only company in the world making such machines, giving it a de-facto monopoly on this part of the supply chain and making it one of the most important firms in the semiconductor industry.

ASML said Wednesday revenue for the third quarter of 2022 came in at 5.77 billon euros ($5.6 billion), beating analysts forecast of 5.41 billion euros, according to Reuters. That was a 10% year-on-year rise.

Net profit totaled 1.7 billion euros versus forecasts of 1.42 billion euros, a 2.2% decrease versus the same period last year, but higher when compared to the second quarter of this year.