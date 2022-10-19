CNBC Pro

JPMorgan upgrades Netflix, says shares can rally nearly 40% as streamer focuses on ad tier

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Why analysts say Netflix's third-quarter results signal the start of a 'narrative defining period'
CNBC ProWhy analysts say Netflix's third-quarter results signal the start of a 'narrative defining period'
Samantha Subin18 min ago
Goldman says this restaurant chain is one of the most compelling growth stocks into earnings
CNBC ProGoldman says this restaurant chain is one of the most compelling growth stocks into earnings
Alex Harring
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Carvana, Target & more
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Carvana, Target & more
Michael Bloom
Read More