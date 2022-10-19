A new four-year project will test the viability of large-scale wave energy in Europe

This image shows waters off the coast of Orkney, an archipelago north of the Scottish mainland that's home to the European Marine Energy Centre.

A 19.6 million euro (around $19.3 million) initiative centered around commercializing large-scale wave energy projects will be officially launched later on Wednesday, in a move that marks another step forward for the emerging sector.

The collaboration, called WEDUSEA, involves 14 partners from academia and industry, with funding coming from Innovate UK and the European Union's Horizon Europe program.

The launch will take place at the International Conference on Ocean Energy, which is being held in the coastal city of San Sebastian, in Spain.

WEDUSEA is being coordinated by OceanEnergy, an Irish firm that's developed the OE35, a piece of kit that's been dubbed "the world's largest capacity floating wave energy device." Capacity refers to the amount of electricity a generator is able to produce when operating at full volume.

According to a statement released by the European Marine Energy Centre earlier this week, WEDUSEA is set to last four years, with its initial phase concentrating on the design of a 1 megawatt version of the OE35.

"This will be followed by a two-year grid connected demonstration at the European Marine Energy Centre's … Billia Croo wave energy test site in Orkney, Scotland," the statement added.