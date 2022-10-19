CNBC Pro

P&G's pricing strategy saved the quarter, but the dollar's strength could ruin the year

thumbnail
Robert Hum@HumOnTheMarkets
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

Why Bernstein is worried about Apple going into September quarter earnings
CNBC ProWhy Bernstein is worried about Apple going into September quarter earnings
Alex Harring
Morgan Stanley gives its favorite buy and sell picks into earnings reports
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley gives its favorite buy and sell picks into earnings reports
Michelle Fox
These stocks reporting this week typically beat and gain on earnings days
CNBC ProThese stocks reporting this week typically beat and gain on earnings days
Michelle Fox
Read More