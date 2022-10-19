Supreme Court asked to block Biden student debt relief program

Supreme Court nominee and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 21, 2020.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was asked to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program, which is set to take effect this weekend.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association, a taxpayers' group in Wisconsin, directed its request at Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is responsible for such requests in Wisconsin.

The emergency filing from the association asks that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers be suspended while its lawsuit unfolds. The Biden administration could start processing borrowers' requests for student loan forgiveness as soon as this Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



