Renewed threat of rail strike has supply chain managers ramping up contingency plans

An aerial view of shipping containers and freight railway trains ahead of a possible strike if there is no deal with the rail worker unions, at the BNSF Los Angeles Intermodal Facility rail yard in Los Angeles, California, September 15, 2022.

Logistics managers are dusting off their plans for a possible railroad strike in November that could wreak havoc on the supply chain and cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion a day.

The National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC), representing the nation's freight railroads in the national collective bargaining, notified the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) on Wednesday that the union's latest proposal will not be accepted. A deal between the rails and several large unions to avert a strike, with recommendations from the Biden administration, was moving closer to completion before being voted down by the BMWED last week.

"Now is not the time to introduce new demands that rekindle the prospect of a railroad strike," the NCCC said in a statement.

Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS Logistics, tells CNBC that logistics managers are fielding calls from customers in anticipation of a possible strike.

"Prudent shippers already had a plan in place a month ago, and most who did not have now ramped up their contingency planning after the wakeup call last month," Nightingale said. "Proactivity is the key to supply chain success."

For many intermodal shipments — shipments that use multiple modes of transport such as ocean, trucking and freight rail — there can be a week between when cargo is picked up and when it makes it onto the rail lines, according to Nightingale.

"That lag time will exacerbate the effects of delays and service interruptions, so effectively managing the risk of intermodal disruption means you must plan early and often," he said.

In anticipation of a strike in September, Norfolk Southern, Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary BNSF, CSX , and Union Pacific all began ramping down freight approximately five days ahead of the strike date in an effort to move critical hazmat materials, such as chlorine and ethanol. That freight took priority over common freight.

"Shippers had a lot of sensitivity to the potential rail strike," Nightingale said. "No shipper wants to lose their job or risk losing a customer when they have had this much advance notice to a looming disruption."

As a result, AFS saw a significant uptick in customers looking to shift loads away from intermodal to other modes like truckload and even less-than-truckload shipping (LTL).

"Shippers don't want cargo with a limited shelf life sitting at a rail yard, particularly commodities like chemicals and refrigerated food and beverage," he said.