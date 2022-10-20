Embattled UK PM Liz Truss holds crunch talks as political crisis escalates

The door to number 10 is seen beyond a rain-covered umbrella at Downing Street on October 20, 2022 in London, England.

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly locked in discussions with a key member of the Conservative Party who oversees leadership challenges, as speculation mounts that her tenure is nearing an end.

Downing Street is due to give a statement at 1:30 p.m. London time.

Truss is meeting with Graham Brady, the Conservative politician that is in charge of leadership votes and reshuffles. Brady chairs the 1922 Committee — the group of Conservative MPs without ministerial positions who can submit letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

As the meeting went on, Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey and Conservative Party Chair Jake Berry both entered Downing Street.

Truss' key government meetings have also reportedly been canceled for Thursday.

The news agency PA quoted the prime minister's official spokesman saying Truss "recognises the public wanted to see the government focusing less on politics and more on delivering their priorities." "That is also what the Prime Minister wants." The spokesperson also said she had faced a "difficult day" but wanted to continue in the post.

A vote of no confidence is usually held when 15% of the group submits letters, but current party rules state no leadership election or vote of no confidence can be held for one year after a leader assumes office. Truss entered the post on Sept. 6.

Media reports earlier this week said Brady had received more than 100 letters. This has left uncertainty over whether Truss will be ousted and how.