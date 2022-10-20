Britain's political scene is in absolute chaos — right at the worst possible time. Here's what you need to know

Political chaos in the U.K. continues, including a high-profile resignation and questions over how long Liz Truss has in office. House of Commons - PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Truss said she was "a fighter not a quitter" as she was grilled by parliamentarians. Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer asked how the British public could have faith in a leader whose "promises didn't last a week." Truss has apologized for mistakes made during her first six weeks in office. Wednesday evening: A resignation and bullying accusations Britain's Interior Minister Suella Braverman was then added to the list of departures from Truss' government, as she resigned after just 43 days in the position – the shortest stint in the role since World War II. In her resignation letter, Braverman said she sent an official document from a personal email – breaching ministerial rules – and that this was the reason for her departure. But she also used the letter to express her "concerns about the direction of this government," saying that key pledges to voters had been broken. "Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign," Braverman said. Braverman has been replaced by former Transport Minister Grant Shapps. Later on Wednesday evening, lawmakers were asked to vote on whether fracking would be completely banned across the U.K., but members of the Conservative Party were told the vote was being treated as a "confidence motion" in Truss' government. Members were also told they would "lose the whip" – effectively losing their position in Parliament – if they voted to ban fracking. Unsurprisingly the majority voted not to ban fracking.

