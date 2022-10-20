Education Department could flag up to 5 million student loan relief applications for review — what to do if yours is among them

The U.S. Department of Education's application for student loan forgiveness, which officially went live earlier this week, is surprisingly easy to fill out.

Borrowers just need to provide some basic contact information and their Social Security number. That's it.

Well, for some.

Millions of people who request the relief may be asked to provide more information at a later date, the Biden administration has said.

"There isn't any ID authentication process and no process to verify income, so the potential for fraud or benefit eligibility mistakes in this online form is massive," said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers.

As a result, Buchanan said, "I understand why the Education Department has to audit many applications."

Here's what to know about the extra step some borrowers will need to take.