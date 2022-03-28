There’s still time for 2021 IRA contributions but a tax break isn't guaranteed. Here's what to know

The tax deadline is fast approaching, and there are still a few ways to trim your bill — including a contribution to your traditional individual retirement account.

You have until this April 18, the tax filing deadline for most Americans, to make IRA deposits for 2021. But your last-minute contribution won't guarantee a write-off, experts say.

Here are the deduction rules to know before funneling the money into your IRA.

You can deposit up to $6,000 for 2021 or $7,000 if you're 50 or older, provided you've made at least that much from a job or self-employment.

"Anyone can contribute to a traditional IRA — you, me, Jeff Bezos," said certified financial planner Howard Pressman, partner at Egan, Berger & Weiner in Vienna, Virginia.

However, the ability to write off IRA contributions depends on two factors: participation in workplace retirement plans and income.

An investor and their spouse may be "in the clear" to write off their entire IRA contributions if both spouses aren't participating in an employer's retirement plan, said Larry Harris, CFP and director of tax services at Parsec Financial in Asheville, North Carolina.

However, the rules change if either partner has coverage and participates in the plan, including deposits from the employee or company.

For example, participation may include employee contributions, company matches, profit sharing or other employer deposits.