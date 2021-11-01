Backdoor Roth, a tax strategy favored by the rich, survives in Democrats’ latest plan

A retirement tax strategy favored by the wealthy survived in Democrats' latest social and climate spending plan, after an earlier version had it on the chopping block.

So-called backdoor Roth strategies are a way for the rich to skirt income and savings limits that apply to Roth individual retirement accounts.

At its simplest, the strategy involves an investor contributing money to a non-Roth account and then converting it to a Roth IRA.

More from Personal Finance:

Joining the 'Great Resignation'? Here's how to handle your 401(k)

Where to get the best rates on emergency savings amid rising inflation

3 big ways Democrats' social plan would expand health coverage

Roth IRAs yield two big benefits for the affluent: Neither investment growth nor account withdrawals are taxable if funds are pulled out after age 59½, and there are no required minimum distributions starting at 72, as there are with traditional retirement accounts.

"The reason rich people do this is they don't want to pay taxes on their investments," said Albert Feuer, a tax and employee benefits attorney in Forest Hills, New York. "The fact they don't have any RMD rules supercharges [the accounts] even further."

The House Ways and Means Committee proposed ending the loopholes as part of a broad package of reforms to make the tax code fairer and raise money for Democrats' social and climate agenda (which was then envisioned at up to $3.5 trillion). The Committee passed the measures in September.

However, a $1.75 trillion Build Back Better framework issued Thursday by the White House — the result of months of negotiating between moderate and progressive lawmakers — would keep the loopholes intact.