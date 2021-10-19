Here’s why Democrats’ proposed elimination of Roth conversions for the wealthy doesn’t start until 2032

House Democrats proposed a rule to forbid Roth conversions for the wealthy as part of a broad package of tax increases on affluent Americans.

But there's an irony in the proposal, according to tax experts.

A Roth conversion is a mechanism that allows taxpayers to switch their traditional (pre-tax) retirement savings to after-tax Roth funds. The person must pay income tax on the converted amount.

Unlike other aspects of Democrats' tax package, most of which would take effect in 2022, the prohibition on Roth conversions of pre-tax funds doesn't kick in for 10 years. The long lead time would give more wealthy taxpayers the ability to convert their retirement accounts before being disallowed — which would eke out extra tax revenue for Democrats' policy agenda, experts said.

But the provision would also promote the very conversions they're trying to curtail, according to Ed Slott, an accountant and retirement expert based in Rockville Centre, New York.

"[The legislation] encourages an acceleration of Roth conversions," Slott said. "[Democrats] need the money.

"They still want all the conversion tax revenue to pay for everything else in the bill."

Of course, after the 10 years, the wealthy would no longer be able to use Roth conversions to skirt existing income limits on Roth individual retirement accounts.