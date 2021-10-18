Large cash lottery drawings were not enough to increase Covid-19 vaccination rates, study finds

California Gov. Gavin Newsom drew 10 winners in Universal City, California, on June 15, 2021, as part of the final cash prize drawing in California's $116.5 million Vax for the Win vaccine incentive program.

The lottery slogan "You've got to be in it to win it" took on a whole new meaning this spring when certain states began offering large cash drawings for residents who got the Covid-19 vaccine.

But a new study finds that many people just weren't playing.

The research, which was published in JAMA Health Forum, took a look at 19 states that announced cash lotteries tied to the Covid-19 vaccine and compared their vaccination trends with states that did not offer those incentives.

More from Personal Finance:

A third of jobless Americans are still long-term unemployed

Here's how to update your budget for the fall

How to pick the best 529 college savings plan

"No statistically significant association was detected between a cash-drawing announcement and the number of vaccinations before or after the announcement date," according to the study.

That held true even as winners of the lotteries were announced.

There could be several reasons why the lotteries did not spur more people to get vaccinated, according to the researchers.