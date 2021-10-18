The Great Resignation may lead companies to offer employees financial wellness benefits

In this article MS

Pekic | E+ | Getty Images

"Financial wellness has the ability to do all of the above." For instance, one large manufacturing company that works with Morgan Stanley at Work was facing a lot of competition for its mid-level executives and was concerned about losing employees. The company put together a financial wellness package that included individual financial planning. "Financial wellness was a nice-to-have benefit," Barker said. "It is now becoming evident this is a need-to-have benefit." That's what officials at health-care provider Northwell Health realized back in 2018, said Diana Grubard, the company's director of benefits. And it is something that is helping the firm stand out during the current Great Resignation. The financial wellness benefits for Northwell Health's 77,000 employees rolled out earlier this year, after being delayed by the pandemic. "Our consistent long-term focus on well-being allows us to differentiate ourselves in this environment," Grubard said. "It is what we use to attract and retain our talent."

Doctors perform a liver transplant at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York. The hospital system, Northwell Health, provides financial wellness benefits to its employers. Northwell Health

Northwell Health, which recently made headlines when it fired 1,400 unvaccinated workers, provides digital education like videos or articles, financial webinars and financial planning, which allows employees to meet individually with professionals. The benefits are clear and outweigh any costs the program incurs, Grubard said. "Think about how you feel when you're financially stressed and how that leads to anxiety, depression, weight gain and underlying medical conditions, which leads to increased absenteeism and less productivity," she said. "We need our employees to be at the bedside," she added. "We need them to provide the best care to our patients and the community."

It's a win-win. Annamaria Lusardi professor at George Washington University School of Business