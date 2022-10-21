CNBC Pro

Yields are popping. Here's how you can jump on the 'short-lived' opportunity, according to analysts

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO08:30
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso4 hours ago
watch now
Microsoft, Simon Property, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
watch now
VIDEO03:18
CNBC ProMicrosoft, Simon Property, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Christina Falso6 hours ago
This short-term investment hasn't looked as attractive since 2007
CNBC ProThis short-term investment hasn't looked as attractive since 2007
Patti Domm5 hours ago
Read More