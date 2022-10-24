Inflation-adjusted college costs decline for the second-straight year

watch now

Historically low increase in tuition is 'welcome news'

"More colleges and universities raised tuition and fees this year than last year. However, the average increases in the public sectors are still low by historical standards," said Jennifer Ma, senior policy research scientist at College Board and co-author of the report. The net price — or tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits — was also lower after adjusting for inflation, the College Board found. "That is welcome news for families and students," Ma said, especially as inflation causes real wages to decline.

Still, college costs have already reached unsustainable levels, many experts say. Deep cuts in state funding for higher education have contributed to significant tuition increases and pushed more of the costs of college onto students, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research group based in Washington, D.C. Because so few families can shoulder the burden, they have increasingly turned to federal and private aid to help cover the tab, pushing outstanding student debt to $1.7 trillion. Some students have opted out of school entirely.

11th year of declines in annual loan borrowing