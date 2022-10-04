This is the best time to apply for college financial aid — here's why you should file the FAFSA now

Applications for financial aid are now available for the upcoming academic year. Although the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for 2023-2024 isn't due until June 30, 2024, it's wise to apply as soon as you can.

For a growing number of families, financial aid is key when it comes to college affordability.

With tuition on the rise, most college-bound students must rely on a combination of resources to pay for school, including income and savings, free money from scholarships and grants and, of course, student loans, according to education lender Sallie Mae.

That's where the FAFSA comes in.

"You want to maximize that free money first," said Sallie Mae spokesman Rick Castellano. "Before you borrow."

But students must first fill out the FAFSA to access any assistance. The FAFSA filing season for the 2023-24 academic year opened on Oct. 1 and the sooner students file, the better.

The earlier families fill out the FAFSA, the better their chances are to receive aid, Castellano said, since some financial aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, or from programs with limited funds.