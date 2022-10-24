CNBC Pro

Mohamed El-Erian says don't cheer this rally as the Fed is still grappling with a 'trilemma'

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In CNBC TV Picks

Behind the big Apple downgrade: Analyst who made the call reveals why the stock is in trouble
CNBC ProBehind the big Apple downgrade: Analyst who made the call reveals why the stock is in trouble
Alex Harring
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says the market bottom is in and a 'soft landing' is still possible
CNBC ProWharton's Jeremy Siegel says the market bottom is in and a 'soft landing' is still possible
Jesse Pound
Mohamed El-Erian says Fed should keep focus on inflation even with economy 'weakening really fast'
CNBC ProMohamed El-Erian says Fed should keep focus on inflation even with economy 'weakening really fast'
Jesse Pound
Read More