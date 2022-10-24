Rishi Sunak to be Britain's new prime minister as rival Penny Mordaunt drops out of race

Rishi Sunak has been named as the U.K.'s new prime minister, after beating competitor Penny Mordaunt in the country's fast-tracked leadership race.

LONDON — Rishi Sunak will be named the U.K.'s new prime minister, following a fast-tracked Conservative Party leadership race initiated to fill the void left by Liz Truss' resignation.

Sunak — who will be the country's first leader of color — won the role of Conservative Party leader after his sole competitor, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the race moments before votes from members of parliament (MPs) were due to be announced Monday afternoon.

It follows the withdrawal of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the leadership race Sunday.

Sunak does not automatically become prime minister on Monday, as ritual dictates that the outgoing prime minister, in this case Liz Truss, first has to tender their resignation to King Charles. The king will then appoint Sunak in the coming days.

The 42-year-old takes over just seven weeks after placing second to Truss, who stepped down Thursday, bringing to a swift close her 44 days in office — the shortest tenure of any U.K. prime minister.